Officer, student exchange gunfire at Milwaukee-area high school

Police say the building is safe and a suspect is in custody after a "critical incident" at a suburban Milwaukee high school on Monday. (WISN-TV)

WAUKESHA, Wis. -- A school spokesman says a student exchanged gunfire with a school resource officer at a suburban Milwaukee high school.

The suspect is in custody.

Terry Schuster told The Associated Press there's no threat to Waukesha South High School. She doesn't know of any injuries to students. She didn't know the medical status of the suspect.

Waukesha police responded to South High School around 11 a.m. Monday.

Parents gathered outside and hugged students as they streamed out of the school in Waukesha, which is about 18 miles (30 kilometers) west of Milwaukee.
