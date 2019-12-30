1 dead after small plane crashes into Maryland home, official says

LANHAM, Md. -- A small plane crashed in the Maryland suburbs of the nation's capital Sunday, hitting a home's carport and killing the lone person aboard the aircraft, authorities said.

The plane came down in the neighborhood of Lanham shortly before 3 p.m., striking the carport before it broke into many pieces on the ground, said Mark Brady, a spokesman for Prince George's County fire and emergency services.

The plane and the carport caught fire, but the flames have been extinguished, he said.

Brady said there were no reports of injuries on the ground. It wasn't immediately clear if someone was in the house at the time. The carport was attached to the house, Brady said. The identity of the person killed wasn't immediately known.

The National Transportation Safety Board was expected to take over the investigation, according to Brady.

The home is near an intersection about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from an airport in College Park, Maryland. Lanham is in the northeastern section of suburbs near Washington, D.C.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marylandrescueu.s. & worldplane crashdeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man tried to sexually assault woman near Foster Beach: police
Man fatally shot in Heart of Chicago: CPD
Memorial held to honor CPD officer killed while trying to stop robbery
Some Naperville homes spray-painted with anarchy symbol, police say
Georgia Rep. John Lewis diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer
2 dead in Texas church shooting, shooter killed
Boy, 12, creates video game for blind children
Show More
Girl, 16, missing from Little Village: police
21 shot, 5 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
12-year-old saves baby brother from apparent kidnapping
Presbyterian church in southwest suburb closes after 75 years
At least 2 dozen displaced after Ind. apartment fire: officials
More TOP STORIES News