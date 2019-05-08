Waukegan silicone plant explosion: 4th victim recovered, officials say

By and Meghan Kluth
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Officials have recovered the fourth victim from the devastating explosion that ripped through the AB Specialty Silicones plant in north suburban Waukegan Friday.

As of Tuesday, the three other Wisconsin men who died had been identified.

The coroner confirmed the fourth victim is a man, but has not released his name. The Lake County Coroner's Office said autopsy results are expected to be released soon.

"There is a sense of relief that he was found," he said.

Officials have concluded all scene investigations, but the investigation into the event itself is still open, the fire chief said

Nine people were inside the plant at the time of the explosion, which could be felt miles away and scattered debris for blocks.

Allen Stevens, 29, of Paddock Lake, Wisconsin, was rescued from the rubble and airlifted to Loyola Medicine's Burn Center. He died at the hospital on Saturday, from burns suffered in the explosion.

"Great guy. Worked here a couple of years. Always had a smile on his face, ton of friends, hard-working. We knew he was going to go places," Craig Schilz, Stevens' former co-worker.

Search teams recovered two bodies from the scene over the weekend.

Relatives confirmed 57-year-old Jeff Cummings of Kenosha, Wisconsin, was killed in the blast.

His son said he was a supervisor who ran back in to the plant to make sure his guys were out. His family calls him a hero.

Byron H. Biehn, 53, of Brighton Township, Wisconsin, was also killed in the explosion. His family called the loss unimaginable.

Cooper confirmed their identities at a Tuesday afternoon press conference. He said autopsies were performed on both Cummings and Biehn, but preliminary results are pending toxicology.

"We have been in close contact with both families and our deepest condolences go out to them during this difficult time. This is truly an awful tragedy of epic proportion. We continue to work on scene, in efforts to recover the final victim. Our condolences also go out to the entire AB Specialty Silicones family. We know this has been a trying time for you all, as well," he added.

Emergency crews sifted slowly and carefully through the rubble for the last remaining victim on Tuesday.

"Every time you cut a piece away, every time you pull a piece away, you have the possibility of further collapse," Waukegan Fire Marshal Steven Lenzi said.

The next big task for crews is to piece together evidence buried at the scene and determine what caused the explosion.

"We don't want to destroy any evidence that may be under there, and we need to do it slowly and methodically, safely, for all personnel involved," Lenzi said.

The Lake County Coroner's Office, Waukegan Police Department, Waukegan Fire Department and Office of the State Fire Marshal are working together on the investigation, which could take weeks to complete.
