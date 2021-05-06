Officials announce boil order after South Side pumping station goes offline, thousands lose water

The 110-year-old water pumping station served thousands of people in the Beverly and Morgan Park neighborhoods, Ald. Matthew O'Shea, 19th Ward, said on Twitter.
"Following scheduled ComEd maintenance at the Roseland Pumping station on Thursday morning, the pumping pressure for drinking water at the facility was impacted from approximately 8:30 to 9:30am. The areas primarily affected by the outage were the Beverly and Morgan Park neighborhoods. The station is fully back online and pressurized, however, out of an abundance of caution and in consultation with the Environmental Protection Agency, the City has issued a boil order for drinking and cooking water for the impacted area while the water is being tested." Ald. O'Shea said in a statement.
Ald. O'Shea also said at least 20 schools had no water at some point.
Out of caution, a boil order was issued in consultation with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, according to Andrea Cheng, Acting Commissioner of Water Management. The order affects the people in Beverly and Morgan Park area while water is being tested. The Chicago Department of Water Management is conducting a full investigation into how the incident occurred and will take appropriate steps based on those findings to prevent similar situations in the future, Cheng said.
After the 24-hour boil order was put into effect, a mother and daughter team that owns the Beverly Bakery will have to wait and see if they can open for business Friday.
"We're boiling water right now for the next day, so we're getting that ready, so that it's cool and ready to use," said Megan Quigley, Beverly Bakery co-owner. "I have water filters I'm going to bring up too to filter after we boil it."
The Wester Avenue eatery, which makes everything in house, is among thousands of homes and businesses that is dealing with the precaution.
"We felt a little lack of water pressure today but our water never went out," said Jean Marie Quigley, Beverly Bakery co-owner.
The boil order area is bounded by 87th Street on the north, 119th to the south, east of I-57 and near Kedzie on the west.
City officials said when the pump station went offline, that possibly allowed bacteria to contaminate the water mains. They do not want to take any chances and issued the order.
"We haven't found anything within the water. It's really an abundance of caution," Cheng said.
"Engineers are confident that the chlorine levels in our water will protect folks. Having said that, let's be safe for the next 12, 24 hours," Ald. O'Shea said.
The people who fall into the boil order area should take the following precautions before consuming tap water, according to officials:
- Bring water to a full rolling boil for at least 5 minutes to ensure that it is safe for consumption.
- Store boiled water at room temperature or refrigerate in a closed container until needed including water for drinking, making ice cubes, washing foods, washing dishes, brushing teeth, or any other activity involving the consumption of water.
Residents who have questions about the boil order can visit www.chicago.gov/water or call 312.744.8190.
Sun-Times media contributed to this report.