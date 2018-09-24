7-year-old boy selling candy dies after falling between Philadelphia subway cars, officials say

EMBED </>More Videos

Boy falls to his death between subway cars: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., September 23, 2018

PHILADELPHIA --
Officials said a 7-year-old boy has died after falling between two subway cars in Philadelphia Sunday.

The incident occurred on a southbound train that was traveling near the North Philadelphia Station.

Witnesses told Action News two kids and a man were selling candy in between the subway cars when one of the boys slipped through as the train was moving.
Medics pronounced the child dead just after 6 p.m.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority shut down the Broad Street Line between Erie and Girard Stations while officials investigated the incident.

Emotional passengers made their way out of the North Philadelphia station Sunday night after being stuck on the train where the incident occurred.

"He dropped all his candy all over the place inside the train, as he picked the candy up he went through the doors to go through the next train," said Douglas Spencer of West Philadelphia. "There were people crying, people that wanted to help him, but there wasn't much they could do besides jump down."

Officials said the boy was with his 11-year-old brother and a 26-year-old man at the time of his death, but not his parents.

Family members wept on the sidewalk as they learned the news of the child's death.

"The adult that was with him should have done better. SEPTA needs to do better," said one family member. "Put a gate up. Put a gate up."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newschild killedtrain accidentSEPTAu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense begins presenting case
Deputy AG Rosenstein expects to be fired, sources say
Police release image of suspect's vehicle in fatal NW Side hit-and-run
4 charged in Oak Lawn kidnapping
Republican congressman's siblings star in ad for his opponent
18 convictions tied to corrupt Chicago police sergeant overturned
New sexual-misconduct accusation rocks Kavanaugh nomination
SiriusXM buying Pandora Media in $3.5 billion deal
Show More
Bill Cosby arrives for start of sentencing in sex assault case
VIDEO: Ind. school bus driver accused of letting kids take the wheel
6-year-old autistic boy missing after park trip with father in North Carolina
Joe Amabile and Mary Lou Retton talk about 'DWTS'
More News