Deputy commander pleads for information about missing Texas-based soldier Vanessa Guillen

Sunday night, the public heard from a top official from the base for the first time.
Fort Hood Deputy Commander Major General Scott Efflandt appeared in a video Sunday evening, pleading for the public's help to find Guillen, a Houston native.
"We want to bring Vanessa home as efficiently and as rapidly as possible. And towards that end, I'm asking for your assistance," Efflandt said. "We need to bring Vanessa back to her Army family and to bring her back to her family, and we won't stop this effort until we're successful."
According to investigators, Guillen's car keys, barracks room key, ID and wallet were found in the armory room where she was working on the base on the day she disappeared.
The attorney for Guillen's family, Natalie Khawam, said she's discovered at least two alleged incidents of sexual harassment -- a superior walking in on Guillen showering and another verbally assaulting Guillen with vulgar remarks in Spanish. Khawam said she's worried about how this case might turn out. She said Vanessa told loved ones she didn't want to report the sexual harassment out of fear of retaliation.
Fort Hood said anyone with information about Guillen is urged to call 254-495-7767. A $50,000 reward is being offered for information as well.
The base said it is already grieving the loss of one soldier, referring to Private Gregory Morales, who had been missing since Aug. 2019.
Morales' remains were found near Fort Hood over the weekend. Officials say foul play is suspected.
Despite social media rumors, authorities do not believe the two cases are related.
Officials are also asking for information in the investigation into Morales' death and said the public can contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or submit an online tip via their website.
As we all grieve the loss of one Soldier, someone out there can help us not to have to grieve for another. If you have information as to the whereabouts of Vanessa Guillen, call 254-495-7767#FortHood #USArmy #FindVanessa #FindVanessaGuillen pic.twitter.com/BCTIS9wpia— Fort Hood (@forthood) June 21, 2020