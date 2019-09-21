Coroner shares facial reconstruction images of teen girl found dead in Gary alley

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A coroner in northwest Indiana has released facial reconstruction images of a teenage girl found dead in an alley in Gary earlier this week.

Utility workers found the teen's body near 20th and Pennsylvania on Monday. She had been deceased for approximately two days, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

The new images depict what the teen may have looked like through a facial reconstruction created by a forensic artist for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.



Lake County Coroner Merillee Frey posted a statement on Facebook Saturday, saying that the office has been working closely with NCMEC to identify the girl.

The office said the black teen was about 5'2" tall and weighed around 117 pounds. She also had short black hair.

The girl was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt that said "SUPERGIRL POWER" with the Superman logo, blue Champion brand pants with gray stripes, and blue and black Nike Air Max Plus sneakers. She's believed to be between the ages of 14 and 18.

Gary police have asked for the public's help identifying the girl.

Anyone with information about the girl's identity is asked to call the Lake County Coroner's Office at 219-755-3265.
