Officials warn of Dentistry Board scam calls

Photo/ Shutterstock

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- State regulators are warning consumers about a telephone scam in which the caller claims to be from the Illinois Board of Dentistry.

Officials with the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation say the scammer "spoofs" the phone number to look like it is from the state agency. But the Board of Dentistry will never call anyone with demands for money or information.

State officials advise against giving credit card or other personal information over the phone and say be wary of intimidation or pressure to make a quick decision.The Illinois Attorney General's website carries information about various scams.
