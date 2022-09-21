Matthew Fryslie found safe 6 days after missed connecting flight at O'Hare Airport

A man from Iowa reported missing in Chicago has been found safe.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 62-year-old man was missing for six days after missing a connecting flight at O'Hare Airport has been found safe, his family said.

Matthew Fryslie had been missing since Wednesday. They say he was supposed to catch a connecting flight home to Iowa from O'Hare last, but never got on the plane.

His passport was later found Friday in the 4400-block of North Sheridan Road in Uptown.

Then, on Sunday night, they found out he was picked up by police and taken to Swedish Hospital, but was released early Monday morning.

Fryslie's brother said Wednesday morning that a good Samaritan spotted him on a bench and helped him to a hospital, where he has been admitted.