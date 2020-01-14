Mayor Lightfoot cuts ribbon on new O'Hare police station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot cut the ribbon on a new police station at Chicago's O'Hare Airport Tuesday morning.The new facility is larger than the old one and has more space for offices and training.The station will have a new roll call room, locker rooms with showers, hold room, interview rooms and storage for departments including canine units, SWAT and the bomb squad."The new Chicago Police Department facility at O'Hare International Airport is not only the latest milestone for the O'Hare 21 project, but it demonstrates our continuing commitment to expand procurement opportunities for businesses owned by people of color, women and individuals with disabilities," said Mayor Lightfoot. "BOWA Construction-a City-certified Minority Business Enterprise-led the coordination of several sub-contractors to transform a former warehouse into a state-of-the-art CPD facility, which will improve airport safety as O'Hare continues to grow."The facility was built from an old warehouse space and was built by BOWA Construction, a firm based on the South Side.This project is part of the $8.5 billion plan to expand and improve the airport.