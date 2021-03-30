o'hare airport

O'Hare Airport construction underway on lower-level road; terminals 1, 2, 3 affected

CHICAGO -- Construction began Tuesday on O'Hare Airport's lower-level road that services several arrival terminals.

Half of the curbside in front of Terminals 1, 2 and 3 of the lower level pick-up area will be closed for construction, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

Some adjacent crosswalks will also be closed. And the ramp to the recirculation road from the lower level arrivals lane at the terminals will also be closed, with an alternate route in place.

Also, the commercial lane will be closed and lane changes will be in place at the end of Terminal 3, with an alternate route in effect, officials said.

The construction is part of the Terminal Area Fire Main and Lower Level Utility and Pavement Replacement project, which will include the installation of a new water main, more fire hydrants and a new electrical duct bank system as part of the larger O'Hare 21 capital improvement program.

The work, which will be done in phases to ease traffic impacts, was expected to be completed in 2022.

Passengers arriving at Terminals 1, 2 or 3 were advised to seek other transport modes.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchicagoo'hareairport newsair traveltravelo'hare airportconstruction
O'HARE AIRPORT
Plane with gear issue lands safely at O'Hare
Judge order 'serial stowaway' held without bail, for now, after arrested again at O'Hare Airport
'Serial stowaway' Marilyn Hartman arrested again at O'Hare Airport
'Rick and Morty' vape pens seized at O'Hare airport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen who shot Floyd video says he was 'begging for his life' | LIVE
Alleged Home Depot gunman killed in Chicago police shooting ID'd
IL reports 2,404 new COVID cases, 17 deaths
Street sweeping season begins Thursday in Chicago
Pharrell speaks out after cousin killed in shooting at Virginia Beach oceanfront
Restaurant owner starts off week with feeding the Chinatown elderly
Mike Pence reemerges, lays groundwork for 2024 run
Show More
Black Hills fire closes Mount Rushmore, forces evacuations
What if you only get 1 dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?
Daily Herald sales exec drowns trying to save 2 kids in Florida
Silver alert issued for missing Gary teen believed to be in 'extreme danger'
Google Maps will soon default to 'greenest route'
More TOP STORIES News