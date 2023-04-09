WATCH LIVE

2 people found dead, 1 on CTA railcar, hours apart near O'Hare Airport: Chicago police

Sun-Times Media Wire
Sunday, April 9, 2023 3:33PM
CHICAGO -- Two people were found dead hours apart Saturday near O'Hare International Airport, Chicago police said.

A woman, 48, was found unresponsive at about 3:15 a.m. on a CTA railcar in the 1000 block of West O'Hare Drive, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

She was taken to Resurrection Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Officials say she may have overdosed.

Less than 12 hours later, a 36-year-old man was found unresponsive in the first block of West O'Hare Avenue, police said.

He was taken to the same hospital, where he was also pronounced dead, officials said.

Area detectives were investigating.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

