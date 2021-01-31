o'hare airport

Video released of O'Hare Airport man getting arrested after living inside terminal for 3 months

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Newly released video shows police arresting a man who allegedly lived at O'Hare International Airport for three months.

Aditya Singh said the pandemic made him afraid to fly, according to investigators.

RELATED: Man caught living in O'Hare for months, prosecutors say he was afraid to fly home due to COVID-19

Investigators said he hid in a secured area of the airport.

Singh is seen in a yellow vest in the video. He was arrested Jan. 16 and charged with felony criminal trespass.

RELATED: Chicago woman arrested for illegally boarding plane without ticket at O'Hare airport

The Chicago Department of Aviation said he did not pose a security risk.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoo'hareairport newscrimeo'hare airportcoronavirusohare airportsecuritytrespassingcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
O'HARE AIRPORT
How United Airlines transports COVID-19 vaccine
Small plane lands safely at O'Hare after losing tire over NW Side home
Man caught living in O'Hare for 3 months
COVID-19 testing coming to O'Hare, Midway airports
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago weather: Winter Storm Warning issued for weekend LIVE RADAR
Still no deal between CPS, CTU for in-person learning, Lightfoot says
Cheerleader sues Northwestern, says she was harassed: report
Trump loses lead impeachment lawyers a week before trial
Blizzard of 2011: Chicago's 'Snowmageddon' 10 years later
Famous private eye Jack Palladino gravely injured in robbery
11 shot in weekend gun violence
Show More
High-speed chase involving multiple stolen vehicles ends with 3 arrested in NW IN
1 arrested after attempted carjacking on Dan Ryan: ISP
Budget tips: How to save money, build up savings
Family denied burial plot in 'whites only' cemetery
Chicago Weather: Mix to heavy snow Saturday night
More TOP STORIES News