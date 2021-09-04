ohare airport

O'Hare Airport to offer COVID-friendly, touchless food vending, retail options

CHICAGO -- Chicago's O'Hare Airport is adding more options for travelers searching for food, travel supplies or a quiet place to work - all set up to allow for "touchless" 24/7 purchases.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the City Council's Aviation Committee approved the new concessions agreements on Thursday.

Aviation Commissioner Jamie Rhee said the upgraded vending machines offer an alternative to sit-down dining that some travelers will not be comfortable using as the coronavirus pandemic continues. The options include machines offering fresh popcorn, healthier food items and essentials for people traveling with young children.

"We needed to have more diversification in the offerings that we had," Rhee said during Thursday's meeting. "Some folks are gonna still want that sit-down restaurant. That's what they're gonna stick to. Others are not as comfortable and may love to use some of these alternatives. I don't think it's ever gonna be one-size-fits-all."

Latino aldermen voted against the plan, though, protesting the low number of Hispanic-owned firms among the selected companies.

Rhee said both Latino-owned firms that applied were selected and said she also was frustrated by that number.

The agreements also call for the addition of 10 "privacy work stations" around the airport.

Chief commercial officer Amber Ritter described these stations as a modern phone booth, with access to a private space with a desk, Wi-Fi and a charging station.

"You can plug in to do your work if you need to get some business done or have some phone calls that are in private," Ritter said. "These are things that are becoming very popular as people are, sort of, working in a more mobile way."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchicagoo'hareairport newsair travelohare airportcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
OHARE AIRPORT
USA Paralympic swim team heads to Tokyo
O'Hare airport display honors aviation trailblazer Bessie Coleman
Chicago violence may be topic discussed between Biden, Lightfoot
What to know if you're hitting the road, or skies, July 4 weekend
TOP STORIES
3 hurt in SW Side Chicago police chase, crash
Boy, 4, hit by bullet that flew into Woodlawn home, CFD says
Man charged in fatal stabbing of Chase Bank employee
Chicago offering $100 in gift cards for getting COVID vaccine
IL reports 30,319 new COVID cases, 178 deaths over past week
5 wounded in Lawndale shooting: Chicago police
Chicago area animal shelters fill up as pandemic pets are returned
Show More
De la Hoya tests positive for COVID, withdraws from fight
'Bridge from absolute poverty': Federal unemployment benefits to end
Rosh Hashanah 2021: Indulge in classic dishes with a twist
Person questioned in shooting that killed 7-year-old, wounded sister
Northwestern Wildcats football fans return to stands after 2 years
More TOP STORIES News