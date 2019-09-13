O'Hare to hold emergency exercise Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- O'Hare International Airport will hold a full-scale emergency exercise Saturday, the Chicago Department of Aviation said.The exercise, which involves the Chicago Fire Department, Chicago Police Department and more than 30 other agencies, will test response and communication abilities in the event of an aviation incident, officials said.The exercise is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the airport's Aviation Administration Building, 10510 W. Zemke Rd.Airports must conduct emergency testing every three years as part of a FAA requirement, officials said. O'Hare's last exercise took place in September 2014.