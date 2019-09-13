O'Hare to hold emergency exercise Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- O'Hare International Airport will hold a full-scale emergency exercise Saturday, the Chicago Department of Aviation said.

The exercise, which involves the Chicago Fire Department, Chicago Police Department and more than 30 other agencies, will test response and communication abilities in the event of an aviation incident, officials said.

The exercise is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the airport's Aviation Administration Building, 10510 W. Zemke Rd.

Airports must conduct emergency testing every three years as part of a FAA requirement, officials said. O'Hare's last exercise took place in September 2014.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
des plainesemergency drillohare airport
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
FAA denies request for new O'Hare runway study
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy rain leads to flash flooding in north suburbs
Man accused of fatally shooting Dolton mother driving with children
South Side man fined for yard violations at home he doesn't own
Google Earth helps find body of Florida man missing since 1997
Chicago spent $213M on lawyers in police cases: Report
Ohio teen found not guilty of murdering newborn baby
Taste of Mexico City at Xocome Antojeria in Archer Heights
Show More
Eddie Money, 'Two Tickets to Paradise' singer, dies at 70
Felicity Huffman to be sentenced Friday in college admissions scheme
99-cent smoke detectors
Jury selection begins Friday for man accused of murdering Tyshawn Lee
Friday the 13th full moon to rise this week
More TOP STORIES News