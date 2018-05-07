Cleveland, Ohio kidnapping victims mark 5th anniversary of freedom

CLEVELAND, Ohio --
Sunday marked the fifth anniversary of freedom for three Cleveland women who were kidnapped years ago.

Gina DeJesus, Michelle Knight and Amanda Berry were kidnapped by Ariel Castro between 2002 and 2004.

As friends and family searched, the three women were imprisoned and raped by Castro.

"As we look at the fifth anniversary of their freedom, we also have to look at their courage. They were courageous enough to stand strong when we all thought they were gone," community member Kimberly Brown told WOIO at a commemoration for the survivors Sunday night.

Castro pleaded guilty to 937 counts of rape, aggravated murder and kidnapping. While in prison, he took his own life.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
kidnappingvictimsu.s. & worldOhio
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Show More
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News