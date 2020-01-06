'We started tumbling': Ohio man recounts seconds before deadly Pennsylvania Turnpike bus crash

GREENSBURG, Pennsylvania -- A Pennsylvania bus crash survivor is recounting the chaotic moments before a deadly bus crash over the weekend.

Lamar Brady was heading home to Ohio early Sunday morning while looking out the window listening to music when a passenger bus lost control, went up an embankment and started rolling on the Pennsylvania Turnpike about 30 miles west of Pittsburgh.

That set off a chain reaction crash involving three tractor-trailers and a car.

"Swerved right, swerved left, clipped the median and then swerved back into the grassy area, and we smacked into that," Brady told WSYX on Sunday. "We started tumbling, maybe about two to three times, and then we landed on the windows and skidded for maybe a good hundred feet or so."

Brady says he climbed out of an escape hatch and started recording the aftermath.

Outside the bus, Brady attempted to help drivers in a crushed sedan who were trying to recover their belongings and said he also spoke with other bus passengers to calm them down.

"I was just trying to say, 'There's a process to this. They'll eventually send emergency crews out to us,'" he said.

Brady was injured but says he is lucky to be alive.

The bus was traveling from the New York area to Cincinnati when the wreck happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

About 60 people were injured in the crash, flooding hospitals with a range of injuries. Authorities have said all patients are expected to survive.

The victims that were killed have been identified as: Dennis L. Kehler, Daniel J. Kepner, 9-year-old Jaremy Vazquez, Eileen Zelis Aria and Shang Quing Feng.

The NTSB is investigating what caused the pileup.
