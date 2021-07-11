PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio -- An Ohio state trooper performed a Heimlich maneuver on a man who swallowed a bag of marijuana during a traffic stop.
This footage, released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol on July 8, shows Trooper Charles Hoskin saving the 24-year-old man who had swallowed the drugs prior to getting pulled over, authorities said.
"Don't try to swallow a bag of drugs prior to getting pulled over in an attempt to keep a trooper from finding them," the highway patrol said. "Luckily, Trooper Hoskin from our Ravenna Post was alert and able to assist the man who was choking on a bag of illegal marijuana."
Paramedics were called to the scene and the driver was cited for speeding, failing to wear a seatbelt, and issued a misdemeanor for marijuana, Fox 2 reported.
Ohio state trooper performs Heimlich on man choking on bag of marijuana: VIDEO
MARIJUANA
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News