marijuana

Ohio state trooper performs Heimlich on man choking on bag of marijuana: VIDEO

By Mary McDonnell, Storyful
EMBED <>More Videos

VIDEO: State trooper performs Heimlich on man choking on bag of weed

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio -- An Ohio state trooper performed a Heimlich maneuver on a man who swallowed a bag of marijuana during a traffic stop.

This footage, released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol on July 8, shows Trooper Charles Hoskin saving the 24-year-old man who had swallowed the drugs prior to getting pulled over, authorities said.

"Don't try to swallow a bag of drugs prior to getting pulled over in an attempt to keep a trooper from finding them," the highway patrol said. "Luckily, Trooper Hoskin from our Ravenna Post was alert and able to assist the man who was choking on a bag of illegal marijuana."

Paramedics were called to the scene and the driver was cited for speeding, failing to wear a seatbelt, and issued a misdemeanor for marijuana, Fox 2 reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohiostate troopersmarijuanau.s. & worldtraffic stopchoking
MARIJUANA
Federal grand jury indicts 16 for IN motorcycle club crimes
SC teacher fired after student pulls weed gummies from prize box
DJ Khaled's CBD skincare pop-up staying longer in Chicago
Medical marijuana could still cost you your job in Illinois
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News