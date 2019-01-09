FAIRFIELD, OHIO --A substitute teacher in Fairfield, Ohio, was fired and charged after being caught on-camera inappropriately touching himself in class.
A student caught the behavior on cellphone video, which shows the teacher looking at his phone and moving his left arm under a table.
"I see his arm moving and it distracted me, it caught my eye. And, I just look at him and I say 'hey, what are you doing?' and he told me to mind my own business," the student told WXIX-TV.
Tracey Abraham, 41, is prohibited from returning to school grounds after police marched him out the door and straight to Fairfield Municipal Court, officials said.
"The principal told him that they want to talk to him outside of the room. When he came back inside to get his phone, the resource officer was with them. And then detectives came in the school," the student said.
He was charged one count of public indecency and due back in court on Jan. 15.
Since Abraham was contracted through the Butler County Educational Services Center, it is the entity that would have run his background check.
In a statement from the school, officials said Abraham would not be returning to teach in Fairfield. The district added they were not aware of any physical contact or any student being exposed to nudity.