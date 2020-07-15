Coronavirus

Oklahoma's governor says he has COVID-19, first governor in US to test positive

By Sean Murphy

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt gestures as he speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday that he's the first governor in the United States to test positive for the coronavirus and that he is isolating at home.

Stitt, 48, said he mostly feels fine, although he started feeling "a little achy" on Tuesday and sought a test. He said his wife and children were also tested Tuesday and that none of them has tested positive.

Stitt has backed one of the country's most aggressive reopening plans, resisted any statewide mandate on masks and rarely wears one himself.

"We respect people's rights ... to not wear a mask," Stitt said during Wednesday's news conference, which was held virtually. "You just open up a big can of worms."

Stitt attended President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa last month, which health experts have said likely contributed to a surge in coronavirus cases there.

EMBED More News Videos

President Donald Trump's intended show of political force amid a pandemic featured thousands of empty seats and new coronavirus cases on his own campaign staff.



Stitt said he's confident he didn't contract the virus at the rally.

"As far as where he became infected, it's really unknown," Oklahoma Health Commissioner Lance Frye said. "It wasn't so far back as the rally," which took place nearly a month ago.

There has been a dramatic increase in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Oklahoma, with nearly 22,000 confirmed cases and 428 deaths.

One of Stitt's cabinet members, David Ostrowe, tested positive for the coronavirus in March.

EMBED More News Videos

Learn more about coronavirus symptoms and other helpful information during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoklahomacoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Mayor Lightfoot warns city could go back to Phase 3 if COVID-19 uptick continues
Meet the potential 'Bachelorette' cast
Walmart to require customers to wear masks at all its stores
Mask argument in Mich. ends in deadly police shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot warns city could go back to Phase 3 if COVID-19 uptick continues
Manny's Deli asks for help as Eden, Kiki's Bistro announce permanent closures
Mask argument in Mich. ends in deadly police shooting
Trump's upbringing created 'dangerous situation' for US, niece claims
Meet the potential 'Bachelorette' cast
36 students in Lake Zurich HS sports camps test positive for COVID-19
Walmart to require customers to wear masks at all its stores
Show More
IL reports 707 new COVID-19 cases as infections in younger adults keep growing
Body camera footage of Floyd arrest could show more of story
ViacomCBS drops Nick Cannon, cites 'anti-Semitic' comments
NY tech entrepreneur found decapitated, dismembered inside luxury condo
Joliet police release new video showing man who died in custody
More TOP STORIES News