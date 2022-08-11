Old Arthur's Barbecue sauce, rubs become booming BBQ business after recipe passed down generations

It's a family recipe that is now being sold in local grocery stores and is winning competitions.

Old Arthur's Barbecue Sauce is named after Arthur Watts, who was a slave assigned to man the barbecue pits. After he was freed, that was all he knew how to do.

He lived to be108 and taught his family how to make his recipes.

"That's one man's hand for almost a century," said Eudell Watts IV, Arthur's great-great grandson.

While Arthur used to be a pit master at festivals, his relatives wrote down his recipes for him and have passed them down, generation to generation.

"This is original, Kansas City barbecue from 160 years ago," said Eudell.

The products have won several awards.

You can buy them online or at Marianos.