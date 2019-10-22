Old Town building damaged by fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A huge fire broke out at a building in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood Tuesday morning.The fire broke out at about 2:25 a.m. in the 1500-block of North Hudson Avenue. Police initially the fire was sparked by a transformer, but later said the fire may have started in a trash can.Residents described being woken up by popping noises and said flames from the fire reached three stories high. Residents from multiple buildings woke loved ones grabbed what they could and hurried into the street."You could feel the heat from the room that the glass was really hot to the touch and as we were trying to get our stuff out and get together the heat was picking up in the room so we needed to get out immediately," said Jeremy Brongiel. "We were knocking on the neighbor's door trying to get them out and then we set off the fire alarm."No injuries have been reported and there are no displacements from the fire, police said.