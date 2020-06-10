Man in custody after fatal shooting in Old Town, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was taken into custody Wednesday after Chicago police officers saw him running from the scene of a fatal shooting in Old Town on the North Side.Officers found a 32-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds around 2:10 a.m. in the hallway of a building in the 1300-block of North Hudson Avenue, Chicago police said.Shortly after, they saw a man running from the scene and chased him onto the roof of a building in the 1400-block of North Cleveland Avenue, police said.The officers found a gun and took the man into custody.Meanwhile, the 32-year-old man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details on his death.Area Three detectives are investigating.