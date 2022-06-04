teen shot

14-year-old boy among 2 wounded in Old Town shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A 14-year-old boy was among two people wounded in a shooting early Saturday in Old Town on the Near North Side.

The teen was with a 23-year-old man in the 1300 block of North Hudson Avenue about 2:30 a.m. when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

The boy was struck in the abdomen and leg, and the man in the upper chest, police said.

Both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and were listed in fair condition, officials said.

The man told officers that two people were arguing nearby when one began shooting, police said.

No one was in custody.

