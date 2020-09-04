Old Town Triangle robbery: Man's friend robs, shoots him on North Sedgewick, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man's friend robbed and then shot him Thursday night in Chicago's Old Town Triangle neighborhood on the North Side, police said.A man, 29, invited his friend into his home in the 1700-block of North Sedgewick Street, near Eugenie Street, about 11:40 p.m., and the friend stole a purse from the residence, Chicago police said.The reported thief then walked out of the home, and the victim confronted him, police said. That's when the friend pulled out a handgun and shot the man in the foot. The alleged shooter then left the scene.The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.No one is in custody, and Area 3 Detectives are investigating.