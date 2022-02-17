music news

Olivia Rodrigo taking fans on 'SOUR' road trip in new Disney+ film coming this March

By Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES -- Olivia Rodrigo is taking fans on a "SOUR" road trip in a newly announced original film set to premiere on Disney+ in March.

In "OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)," viewers will join Rodrigo on a journey from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles. Along the way, she'll recount the creation of her debut album "SOUR," which she began writing in Salt Lake City, and perform new arrangements of its 11 songs. Rodrigo's performances will take place in various locations including Mojave Airplane Boneyard, Roy's Motel & Café, Arcosanti and Red Rock Canyon State Park.

Jacob Collier, Blu DeTiger and Towa Bird will make guest appearances in the film.

"This is a unique film experience where for the first-time fans will understand how her album came to be and why it was such a personal journey for Olivia," Ayo Davis, the president of Disney Branded Television, said in a press release Thursday. "This is not a concert film per se, but really, an opportunity to experience first-hand how Olivia Rodrigo became one of the biggest music stars of the day - and a chance to see her perform the songs from 'SOUR' like never before."

Added Interscope Geffen A&M and Interscope Films chairman John Janick: "It's an authentic look into her creative process, her incredible drive and who she is as an artist and person. We're so proud to have co-produced this film with Supper Club and are thrilled that it has found a home on Disney+."

The film's debut will come as Rodrigo nears the one-year anniversary of the album's May 2021 release. "SOUR" produced the chart-topping singles "drivers license" and "good 4 u" and landed atop multiple Billboard year-end lists. Rodrigo was named "New Artist of the Year" at the American Music Awards in November and also scored seven Grammy nominations. She's set to embark on a tour of the United States and Europe this spring to promote the album.

"OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)" premieres exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, March 25.

