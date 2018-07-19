Olympic figure skater stabbed to death

BEN GITTLESON
Olympic figure skater Denis Ten was stabbed to death during an attempted robbery in Kazakhstan Thursday, local media reported.

Ten, who was 25, was stabbed by two men trying to steal a mirror from his car on Thursday afternoon in Almaty, local news agency KazInform reported, citing a ministry of healthcare official.

Ten was rushed to the hospital after the attack around 3 p.m. and died almost three hours later, according to KazInform. Authorities said they would thoroughly investigate the knife attack, the outlet reported.

Ten had won a bronze medal for individual men's figure skating in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

He was the first figure skater to win a medal for Kazakhstan, according to the Associated Press.

Fellow Olympic medalist figure skater Adam Rippon said his "skating friend" Ten was "so kind to everyone and a huge inspiration to me and so many other people."

"Denis, thank you for showing us how to be a champion," Rippon wrote on Twitter Thursday. "Your time with us was way too short. Love you forever."

"Denis Ten was a great athlete and a great ambassador for his sport," Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, said in a statement on Twitter Thursday. "A warm personality and a charming man. Such a tragedy to lose him at such a young age."

The International Skating Union tweeted it was "deeply saddened by the news."

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to Denis' family, friends and fans across the world," the ISU wrote on Twitter.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Hundreds displaced; community offers help
Chicago man wins $1M on scratch ticket
VIDEO: 3 women accused of robbing Victoria's Secret store in Wheaton
Preemie dies after mom's 911 calls go unanswered
Community reacts to proposed Lincoln Yards development along Chicago River
"Don't ask, don't tell," 25 years later
Southside Special Olympians receive laceless shoes
West Nile virus detected in North Shore mosquitoes
Show More
Field Museum stops selling doll depicting Hindu god
Swiss Rolls recalled for possible salmonella contamination
'Brady Bunch' house for sale for nearly $2M
Activists demanding justice after police shooting protest outside Emanuel's house
Family on Medicaid hopes for miracle to get sick baby back to US
More News