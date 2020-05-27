iteam

CPS officials unable to reach over 2K students during COVID-19 pandemic, data show

No data were provided for over 3,000 students
By Jonathan Fagg, Ross Weidner
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools officials have been unable to contact thousands of students during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to newly-released engagement data.

At least 2,259 students could not be reached; therefore, officials cannot determine what digital access they have. No data were provided for an additional 3.523 students, so their engagement status is also unknown.

Using the sample week of May 11, selected by CPS, teachers reported only 58.8% of students engaging on three or more days with remote classroom sessions districtwide. That excludes kindergarten and pre-K.

During that sample week, CPS officials were only able to contact 85.3% of students. And 77% of students engaged in remote classroom learning at least once that week.

Nearly one in five students did not have an assignment scored by a teacher during the sample time.

Also, excluding kindergarten and pre-K, about 23% of African American students did not have a single assignment graded during the sample week. The figure for white students was about 7%.

Across the district, about 250,000 students attended an online classroom at least once during the sample week.

