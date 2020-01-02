Sunday will be busiest online dating day ever, experts say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nearly half of all adult Americans are single, according to relationship experts. And many hope to change that, starting Sunday.Sunday is expected to be the busiest online dating day ever, Smart Dating Academy Founder Bela Gandhi told ABC7.Gandhi said many Americans have made resolutions to be more open to dating in the new year.Nationally, one in three marriages develops from online dating, she said.New users should pick one or two sites to use and ask for help from friends, family and even a therapist, if needed. They should use a high-quality headshot as a first photo and sign up for a Google Voice account, or something similar, so they don't need to give out their personal number.Gandhi also said it's safest not to have new people pick you up at home.