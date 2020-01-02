Society

Sunday will be busiest online dating day ever, experts say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nearly half of all adult Americans are single, according to relationship experts. And many hope to change that, starting Sunday.

Sunday is expected to be the busiest online dating day ever, Smart Dating Academy Founder Bela Gandhi told ABC7.

Gandhi said many Americans have made resolutions to be more open to dating in the new year.

Nationally, one in three marriages develops from online dating, she said.

New users should pick one or two sites to use and ask for help from friends, family and even a therapist, if needed. They should use a high-quality headshot as a first photo and sign up for a Google Voice account, or something similar, so they don't need to give out their personal number.

Gandhi also said it's safest not to have new people pick you up at home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydatingonline datingsafe dating
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News