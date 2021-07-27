Watch the trailer for Hulu's 'Only Murders in the Building'

Get ready for an all-new murder mystery series. The official trailer for Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short is finally here.The comedy follows three true-crime-obsessed strangers who find themselves entangled in a murder mystery surrounding a death in their Upper West Side New York apartment building. The trio starts a true crime podcast to document their search for clues.Jane Lynch, Amy Ryan, Nathan Lane and 17-time Grammy award winner Sting guest star in the series, as seen in the trailer in the player above.The Hulu original series hails from co-creators and writers Martin and John Hoffman. They also executive produce the series alongside Short, Gomez, Jamie Babbit, "This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.