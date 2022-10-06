Motorists voice concerns about Illinois gas prices after OPEC slashes oil production

Why are gas prices going up? After OPEC decided to slash oil production, the price of gasoline could increase across the US.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago motorists are speaking out after OPEC announced it's slashing oil production by 2 million barrels a day come November, raising concerns gas prices could spike again across the U.S.

Even the slightest bump means a lot to Marcus Hale.

"If it went up more, I would either need a new job or they're gonna have to give me a raise because it's gonna be impossible to pay for gas," Hale said Thursday.

Before the announcement, gas prices were already creeping up in places like California, which saw $8 per gallon at some pumps this week with several refineries closed for maintenance, causing a supply shortage.

"It will affect, in the end, all of us by somewhere in the ballpark of $0.10 to $0.30 a gallon, but some regions you won't see it, basically in the West Coast, the Great Lakes and Plane States but you will notice that pushing in prices up rather soon in areas like the south, the East Coast and northeast, along with the Rockies," said Patrick DeHaan, with GasBuddy.

Onjalee Lashay was filling up in the South Loop, where a gallon of unleaded is creeping up on $5, hoping to stop feeling the sticker shock.

SEE MORE: OPEC+ announces oil production cut, a move that could push US gas prices to rise

"I would want to commute, but there's so many festivals downtown so I feel like I'm impatient to wait in traffic that much longer," Lashay said. "I just do it. I just have to bite the bullet because I don't have a choice."

Many are weary after gas prices reached historic levels this summer nationwide, averaging more than $5 a gallon for the first time ever in June.

And it comes during a difficult time for inflation.

Alberto Aquino is struggling with his delivery job and fuel prices.

"I'll probably have to get another job. I'll have to leave the delivery job and go back just working at a restaurant job again or any job that does not include me driving around and taking the train again," Aquino said.

Prices are already going up in Chicago.

According to AAA, a gallon of gas in Chicago has gone up 15 cents in just a week.