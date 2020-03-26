Sports

Opening day 2020: MLB commissioner says baseball season possibly cut short due to COVID-19, hopes for May games

By
Major League Baseball's opening day was supposed to kick off Thursday, but because of the coronavirus, some baseball fans are sulking at home

The outbreak has put a huge question mark over when the regular season will actually start.

The White Sox were scheduled to open their season at Guaranteed Rate Field against the Royals, but all of that is on hold.

RELATED: MLB suspends spring training games and delays opening day

On March 12, MLB canceled the rest of spring training and delayed the start of the season because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In an ESPN interview Wednesday, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the league will probably not be able to play a full 162-game season because of the setback, however he remains hopeful that there could be a return to baseball by May.

Even though they can't be on the field, the White Sox are encouraging fans at home to join them in spirit by celebrating opening day at home. You can even join in on a virtual sing-along Thursday afternoon.

The Cubs were also set to start their three-game series Thursday at Miller Park against the Brewers. Their home opener was scheduled at Wrigley Field on March 30 against the Pirates, but that has also been delayed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicagobridgeportmlbbaseballguaranteed rate fieldchicago cubschicago white sox
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Show More
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News