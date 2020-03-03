Opening statements in trial of man accused of killing Chicago police Cmdr. Paul Bauer begin Tuesday

Convicted felon Shomari Legghette is charged with first-degree murder.
Bauer was killed on Feb. 13, 2018 after police said he confronted Legghette, a four-time convicted felon, at the Thompson Center. Police said after Bauer chased him into a stairwell, Legghette opened fire during a struggle.
Bauer was in full uniform the day he was killed. He had just finished a meeting at City Hall when he heard a radio call for a fleeing suspect.
He spotted Legghette who appeared to be the suspect and chased him into a stairwell.
Legghette, who was wearing body armor that day, is the only live witness to the stairway struggle outside the Thompson Center and Bauer's final moments. Bauer was shot seven times.
Legghette wrote a letter to the I-Team in September of 2018 while in jail.
He claimed the case against him is a "fabricated story" and that he "committed no crime," writing in the letter that Bauer was killed by friendly fire from police.
Authorities said there is no evidence of that. Legghette is expected to take the stand and claim self-defense.