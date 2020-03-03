Opening statements in trial of man accused of killing Chicago police Cmdr. Paul Bauer begin Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Opening statements began Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of killing Chicago police Cmdr. Paul Bauer.

Convicted felon Shomari Legghette is charged with first-degree murder.

RELATED: Accused killer of Chicago police Cmdr. Paul Bauer claims case against him is 'fabricated story' in letter to I-Team

Bauer was killed on Feb. 13, 2018 after police said he confronted Legghette, a four-time convicted felon, at the Thompson Center. Police said after Bauer chased him into a stairwell, Legghette opened fire during a struggle.

WATCH: PROSECUTOR GIVES OPENING STATEMENT IN CPD MURDER TRIAL
EMBED More News Videos

Opening statements are expected to begin Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of killing Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer.



Bauer was in full uniform the day he was killed. He had just finished a meeting at City Hall when he heard a radio call for a fleeing suspect.

He spotted Legghette who appeared to be the suspect and chased him into a stairwell.

Legghette, who was wearing body armor that day, is the only live witness to the stairway struggle outside the Thompson Center and Bauer's final moments. Bauer was shot seven times.

WATCH: DEFENSE GIVES OPENING STATEMENT IN CPD MURDER TRIAL
EMBED More News Videos

Opening statements are expected to begin Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of killing Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer.



Legghette wrote a letter to the I-Team in September of 2018 while in jail.

RELATED: CPD commander fatally shot at Thompson Center in Loop ID'd
He claimed the case against him is a "fabricated story" and that he "committed no crime," writing in the letter that Bauer was killed by friendly fire from police.

RELATED: CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer memorialized 2 years after fatal shooting near Thompson Center

Authorities said there is no evidence of that. Legghette is expected to take the stand and claim self-defense.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolooppolice officer killedtrialmurderchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 killed after small airplane crashes on I-55 in Lincoln, Ill.
U of C Medical Center treating suspected COVID-19 case
At least 22 dead after tornadoes hit Nashville, central Tennessee
2 drown as man tries to save sister-in-law from lake
9 hit with weapon, drug charges in Addison gang bust
Chicago Archdiocese makes changes amid COVID-19 outbreak
Super Tuesday 2020: Biden looks to blunt Sanders' rise
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, very windy Tuesday
World's best squash players compete for $500,000 prize at Windy City Open
'Code of silence': Accused killer of Chicago police Cmdr. lays out legal defense in letter to I-Team
Deep Dish Pizza? No, Deep Dish Cookie!
Alzheimer's patient, 92, mauled by stray dog at care home facility
More TOP STORIES News