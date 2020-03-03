Opening statements in trial of man accused of killing Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer to begin Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Opening statements are expected to begin Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of killing Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer.

Convicted felon Shomari Legghette is charged with first-degree murder.

RELATED: Accused killer of Chicago police Cmdr. Paul Bauer claims case against him is 'fabricated story' in letter to I-Team

Commander Bauer was killed on February 13, 2018 after police said he confronted Legghette, a four-time convicted felon, at the Thompson Center. Police said after Bauer chased him into a stairwell, Legghette opened fire during a struggle.

Legghette wrote a letter to the I-Team in September of 2018 while in jail.

RELATED: CPD commander fatally shot at Thompson Center in Loop ID'd

He claimed the case against him is a "fabricated story" and that he "committed no crime," writing in the letter that Commander Bauer was killed by friendly fire from police.

RELATED: CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer memorialized 2 years after fatal shooting near Thompson Center

Authorities said there is no evidence of that. Legghette is expected to take the stand and claim self-defense.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolooppolice officer killedtrialmurderchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
U of C Medical Center admitting suspected COVID-19 case
2 drown as man tries to save sister-in-law from lake
At least 7 dead after tornadoes hit Nashville, central Tenn.: officials
Super Tuesday 2020: Biden looks to blunt Bernie's rise
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, very windy Tuesday
'Code of silence': Accused killer of Chicago police Cmdr. lays out legal defense in letter to I-Team
5 released without charges after Calumet Heights police chase ends in Bishop Ford crash
Show More
'Bachelor' finale called 'unexpected and complicated'
Man celebrating 25th birthday charged in I-57 crash that sent woman's car flying onto Metra tracks
Cook Co. property tax first installments due Tuesday for 300K homeowners
Dog found abandoned in Willow Springs making huge improvement, rescuers say
Man tried to sexually assault woman in Logan Square home: police
More TOP STORIES News