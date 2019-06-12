Opening statements in University of Illinois murder trial expected Wednesday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5340929" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chuck Goudie and the ABC7 I-Team report that it has been a little more than two years since University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang was kidnapped and killed.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Opening statements are expected Wednesday in the murder trial of Brendt Christensen.Christensen, a former physics grad student at U of I, is accused of picking up a Chinese scholar at a campus bus stop, then torturing her in his apartment and secretly disposing of her body.It's been two years since Yingying Zhang disappeared. Her body has never been found.It is being prosecuted as a capital case, with Christensen facing the federal death penalty if convicted.