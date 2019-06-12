Opening statements in University of Illinois murder trial expected Wednesday

Christensen, a former physics grad student at U of I, is accused of picking up a Chinese scholar at a campus bus stop, then torturing her in his apartment and secretly disposing of her body.
It's been two years since Yingying Zhang disappeared. Her body has never been found.
It is being prosecuted as a capital case, with Christensen facing the federal death penalty if convicted.
