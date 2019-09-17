Opening statements to begin in trial of 2 accused of murdering 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Opening statements are expected Tuesday in Chicago in the trial of two men accused of killing 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee.

Dwight Boone-Doty and Corey Morgan are accused of luring 9 year old Tyshawn Lee into an alley in the Auburn-Gresham neighborhood four years ago promising him a juice box, but instead, prosecutors said they shot him several times.

Prosecutors said the two targeted Lee, because his father was a member of a rival gang suspected in another shooting.

The accused getaway driver pleaded guilty earlier this month in exchange for a 25-year sentence. In August, Corey Morgan's brother, Anthony, was sentenced for buying the gun used to kill Tyshawn.

Dwight Boone-Doty, who will represent himself, and Corey Morgan will be tried together but before separate juries, each of which will only consider the evidence as it pertains to one of the defendants.
