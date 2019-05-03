Opioid company execs found guilty of racketeering for bribing doctors

Five top executives at a company that makes a version of the extremely powerful synthetic opioid Fentanyl were found guilty of racketeering Thursday.The executives, who work for Insys Therapeutics, were convicted on federal racketeering charges for bribing doctors to prescribe their painkiller SUBSYS to people who didn't need it.SUBSYS is a rapid-onset opioid intended only for cancer patients with intense breakthrough pain.The executives were also found guilty of defrauding Medicare and private insurance.The jury took 15 days to reach its verdictThe executives plan to appeal, but face to up to 20 years in prison each.According to the CDC, the opioid epidemic has killed nearly 400,000 Americans since 1999.