Oregon manhunt ends after man wanted in 3 deaths turns self in to Wis. police

NORTH BEND, Oregon -- A man sought in the killings of his father and two other people at a casino campground and in a shooting at a marijuana dispensary in a small Oregon city has turned himself in to authorities in Wisconsin, police said Sunday.

Details about where in Wisconsin Oen Evan Nicholson ended up and how he was able to get about 2,000 miles (3,219 kilometers) away after Friday's wave of violence were not immediately released. Officials in Oregon said they planned to speak with reporters late Sunday morning at a news conference.

Nicholson is suspected in the death of his father, Charles Simms Nicholson, whose body was found in a trailer in an RV campground of The Mill Casino in the coastal city of North Bend.

Driving his father's pickup truck, Nicholson is suspected of hitting and killing Anthony Oyster, 74, at the campground and critically injuring his wife, Linda Oyster, 73, Coos County District Attorney R. Paul Frasier said.

Nicholson is also suspected of shooting and killing resident Jennifer L. Davidson, 47, at a marijuana dispensary in North Bend, Frasier said.

The pickup was found Friday crashed and burned in Oregon. A witness reported an armed man got out and ran into the woods, prompting a unsuccessful search, police said.
