shooting

Orland Park shooting near day care injures 2

ORLAND PARK, Ill. -- Two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon near a day care in south suburban Orland Park.

The shooting happened near 143rd Street and Will Cook Road, Orland Park police said in a statement posted to social media.

Two people were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with injuries that weren't life-threatening, police said. The shooter left the scene, heading north in a vehicle.

A media report showed a crime scene outside KinderCare, at 14301 Pinewood Dr.

A police spokesman didn't immediately return a call seeking additional information.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orland parkcrimeday careshootingviolence
SHOOTING
Woman shot in head in Humboldt Park double shooting
4 shot, 1 fatally, Monday in Chicago
Videos show Kyle Rittenhouse questioned by Antioch police
15-year-old dies in shootout during carjacking
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 killed, including 4 children, in Des Plaines fire
IL reports 3,751 new cases, 81 deaths
How to cut down your email inbox before storage limits start
Chicago FOP president faces more of filing false reports
Leaving White Supremacy: An ABC7 documentary
Apple urging iPhone users to update operating systems
CPS, CTU impasse continues as all students to work remotely Wednesday
Show More
Car, gun stolen from off-duty CPD officer in Kenwood carjacking: activist
WI reports 1,328 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths
Chicago's froSkate is an inclusive skating collective
Biden signs executive orders to cut US oil, gas and coal emissions
Militiaman admits role in plot to kidnap Michigan governor, public hangings and rocket attack
More TOP STORIES News