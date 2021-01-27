Orland Park shooting near day care injures 2

ORLAND PARK, Ill. -- Two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon near a day care in south suburban Orland Park.The shooting happened near 143rd Street and Will Cook Road, Orland Park police said in a statement posted to social media.Two people were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with injuries that weren't life-threatening, police said. The shooter left the scene, heading north in a vehicle.A media report showed a crime scene outside KinderCare, at 14301 Pinewood Dr.A police spokesman didn't immediately return a call seeking additional information.