Orland Park shooting near day care injures 2

ORLAND PARK, Ill. -- Two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon near a day care in south suburban Orland Park.
The shooting happened near 143rd Street and Will Cook Road, Orland Park police said in a statement posted to social media.
Two people were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with injuries that weren't life-threatening, police said. The shooter left the scene, heading north in a vehicle.
A media report showed a crime scene outside KinderCare, at 14301 Pinewood Dr.
A police spokesman didn't immediately return a call seeking additional information.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
