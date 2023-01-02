Orland Park shooting: 2 men found shot, killed inside suburban home ID'd

ORLAND PARK, Ill. -- The two people killed in a shooting early Sunday inside an Orland Park neighborhood home have been identified.

Michael Lafrey, 36, of Orland Park and Jonathan Paska, 37, of Orland Park were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a home in the 8500-block of 145th Place, according to the Cook County medical examiner.

Illinois State Police said officers responded to the scene about 1:20 a.m.

Police said the two victims were involved in an argument that escalated to an exchange of gunfire.

RELATED: Chicago police: 9-year-old boy killed in shooting inside Washington Heights home identified

The two were long time acquaintances, police said.

No arrests were made. No other details were provided.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)