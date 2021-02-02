Lynwood man charged with attempted murder in Orland Park road rage shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10073032" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two people were injured in an Orland Park shooting near a day care center, which police said may have stemmed from road rage.

ORLAND PARK, Ill. -- A Lynwood man has been charged in connection with a shooting that injured two people Wednesday in south suburban Orland Park.Dareaun D. Taylor, 22, faces two felony counts of attempted murder for a shooting near 143rd Street and Will Cook Road, Orland Park police said.A woman, 31, and a man, 23 suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, police said.Taylor was allegedly driving in a Ford Fusion with tinted windows and spoked rimmed wheels, and passing traffic on 143rd street in order to catch up with the victim's vehicle, police said.Once at the red light for Will Cook Road, Taylor's vehicle pulled up alongside the victims and fired multiple shots into the passenger side of their vehicle, police said.Officers found the victims nearby at 14301 Pinewood Drive with multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and have since been released.Identifying the Ford led police to Taylor, who they determined was one of the suspects in the shooting.Taylor, a convicted felon, was on parole for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.Taylor was ordered held Sunday on $200,000 bail.