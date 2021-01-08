kidnapping

Chicago man, Gary woman posed as ICE agents in Orland Park kidnapping: police

Jaime Ortiz remains at large, police say
ORLAND PARK, Ill. -- Charges have been filed against a duo that allegedly pretended to be ICE agents in October when they kidnapped a man in Orland Park.

Denise Dominguez and Jaime Ortiz, who remains at large, confronted the victim Oct. 11 at the parking lot of his south suburban home, Orland Park police said in a statement.

They identified themselves as agents of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and pointed a gun to his head, police said. Telling him he was under arrest, they covered the man's head in a ski mask, placed him in a vehicle and took him to another location, police said.

They bound his hands and legs and covered his mouth and eyes, police said. They took his wallet and withdrew money from his bank account in exchange for his release, according to police.

After he was released, investigators found the man's vehicle the next day in Chicago, police said.

Dominguez, 29 of Gary, Indiana, was arrested Monday on charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated vehicle hijacking, police said. An arrest warrant was issued for Ortiz, 37, of Chicago, police said. He remains at large, police said Thursday.

Dominguez appeared in court Thursday and was ordered held on $250,000 bail.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
