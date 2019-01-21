EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5100282" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Orland Park police give latest update on Orland Square Mall shooting that left one man dead.

A 20-year-old man died and another man suffered a graze wound after a shooter opened fire at the Orland Square Mall Monday evening, police said.Orland Park police said at about 6:40 p.m. the man was shot near the mall's food court. The victim then staggered to the area of the H&M store where he collapsed in front of shoppers, police said."Over our headset, we heard another associate yell, '9-1-1. There's a shooting in the mall.' So we ran to the back. We gathered up our customers and just stayed in the back," said Christina Pelc, works in mall.The victim was shot in the chest and taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn in critical condition where he later died.A second victim suffered a graze wound, said Deputy Chief Joseph Mitchell, and transported himself to the hospital.The shooter is not in custody, police said, and video showed him leaving the mall on foot. They described the shooter as a black male, approximately 20 years old, 6 ft. 1 in. tall, wearing black clothing and blue jeans."Currently doing a track trying to locate the individual. He fled in an easterly direction. We got officers looking for him as we speak," said Mitchell.Police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that the shooter and the victim knew each other."We believe this to be an isolated incident," Mitchell said. "We believe, based on the information we have currently, currently, right now, it's an evolving investigation, the individuals knew each other."No one was allowed to enter the mall after the shooting and police escorted shoppers and employees out of the building. Many sheltered in place in the back rooms of stores."There were at least thirty people in the back with us. We were all locked up in an office. I know there were at least 10 little kids. They were all crying," said Deena Jaber, works in mall.Without knowing exactly where the gunshots were coming from, people were desperate to get to safety. Outside, in freezing cold parking lots adjacent to the mall, panicked family members showed up trying to rescue their loved ones who'd been inside."They locked them down inside," said Rami Raheem, whose wife was in the mall's Forever 21 store when the shooting happened. "I was rushing, going crazy. In less than two minutes I was at the mall.The witness said she was in line at the Pink store with her little sister at the time of the shooting. While she didn't hear anything, people around her started screaming to get down. She said she covered her little sister and then employees helped escort them to a storage area in the back of the store.The witness said they have been hiding the storage room for about half an hour. She said the Pink store was down the hallway from the H&M and not too close to the site of the shooting.