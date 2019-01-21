Orland Park mall shooting: 1 dead, 1 injured, shooter at large, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

A witness describes the Monday night shooting at Orland Square Mall in southwest suburban Orland Park.

By and Liz Nagy
ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
A 20-year-old man died and another man suffered a graze wound after a shooter opened fire at the Orland Square Mall Monday evening, police said.

Orland Park police said at about 6:40 p.m. the man was shot near the mall's food court. The victim then staggered to the area of the H&M store where he collapsed in front of shoppers, police said.

"Over our headset, we heard another associate yell, '9-1-1. There's a shooting in the mall.' So we ran to the back. We gathered up our customers and just stayed in the back," said Christina Pelc, works in mall.

The victim was shot in the chest and taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn in critical condition where he later died.

A second victim suffered a graze wound, said Deputy Chief Joseph Mitchell, and transported himself to the hospital.

WATCH: Police update on Orland Park mall shooting
EMBED More News Videos

Orland Park police give latest update on Orland Square Mall shooting that left one man dead.



The shooter is not in custody, police said, and video showed him leaving the mall on foot. They described the shooter as a black male, approximately 20 years old, 6 ft. 1 in. tall, wearing black clothing and blue jeans.

"Currently doing a track trying to locate the individual. He fled in an easterly direction. We got officers looking for him as we speak," said Mitchell.

Police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that the shooter and the victim knew each other.

"We believe this to be an isolated incident," Mitchell said. "We believe, based on the information we have currently, currently, right now, it's an evolving investigation, the individuals knew each other."



No one was allowed to enter the mall after the shooting and police escorted shoppers and employees out of the building. Many sheltered in place in the back rooms of stores.

"There were at least thirty people in the back with us. We were all locked up in an office. I know there were at least 10 little kids. They were all crying," said Deena Jaber, works in mall.

WATCH: Witness describes shooting in Orland Park mall
EMBED More News Videos

A witness describes the Monday night shooting at Orland Square Mall in southwest suburban Orland Park.



Without knowing exactly where the gunshots were coming from, people were desperate to get to safety. Outside, in freezing cold parking lots adjacent to the mall, panicked family members showed up trying to rescue their loved ones who'd been inside.

"They locked them down inside," said Rami Raheem, whose wife was in the mall's Forever 21 store when the shooting happened. "I was rushing, going crazy. In less than two minutes I was at the mall.

The witness said she was in line at the Pink store with her little sister at the time of the shooting. While she didn't hear anything, people around her started screaming to get down. She said she covered her little sister and then employees helped escort them to a storage area in the back of the store.

The witness said they have been hiding the storage room for about half an hour. She said the Pink store was down the hallway from the H&M and not too close to the site of the shooting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingmallOrland Park
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Pastor's daughter, 12, killed after snow fort collapse outside Arlington Heights church
Jayme Closs rescued herself. Should she get the reward money?
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tuesday for snow, sleet and freezing rain
Ice Castles opening in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin this week
Crown Point woman to join Pope Francis at World Youth Day in Panama
Race, politics, police reform highlight Chicago mayoral forum
Some Chicagoans see Van Dyke sentence as step backward in police-community relations
Charges filed against 4 teens for I-290 police chase in stolen car
Show More
Mom watches son take final breaths after accidental shooting
Rockets agree to deal Carmelo Anthony and cash to Chicago Bulls
MLK Dream Classic tourney featured 42 basketball teams from Chicago, across country
VIDEO: Orphaned bear cubs moved to winter dens in Colorado
More News