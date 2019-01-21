Orland Park mall shooting: 1 dead, shooter at large, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5100282" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Orland Park police give latest update on Orland Square Mall shooting that left one man dead.

A 19-year-old man died after being shot at Orland Square Mall Monday evening, police said.Orland Park police said at about 6:45 p.m. a 19-year-old man was shot in the center area of the mall's food court. The victim then staggered to the area of the H&M store.The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn in critical condition where he later died.The shooter is not in custody, police said, and video showed him leaving the mall on foot. They described the shooter as a black male, 6 ft. 1 in. tall, wearing black clothing and blue jeans.Police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that the shooter and the victim knew each other.No one is being allowed to enter the mall, though police are allowing shoppers to leave. Officers went from store to store to secure the mall and escort shoppers outside, police said.One witness spoke to ABC7 Eyewitness News as she sheltered in place in the storage area of a store in the mall.The witness said she was in line at the Pink store with her little sister at the time of the shooting. While she didn't hear anything, people around her started screaming to get down. She said she covered her little sister and then employees helped escort them to a storage area in the back of the store.The witness said they have been hiding the storage room for about half an hour. She said the Pink store was down the hallway from the H&M and not too close to the site of the shooting.