Orland Park mall shooting: 1 injured, shooter at large, police say

A witness describes the Monday night shooting at Orland Square Mall in southwest suburban Orland Park.

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
Police are responding to a shooting at Orland Square Mall in southwest suburban Orland Park.

Orland Park police said at about 6:45 p.m. a 19-year-old man was shot in the center area of the mall's food court. The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

Deputy Joseph Mitchell, of the Orland Park Police Department, gave an update Monday night after a shooting at the Orland Square Mall in the southwest suburbs.


The shooter is not in custody, police said. Police said they believe the shooter has left the area. They described the shooter as a black male, 6 ft. 1 in. tall, wearing black clothing and blue jeans.

No one is allowed to enter the mall, though police are allowing shoppers to leave. Officers are going from store to store to secure the mall and escort shoppers outside, police said. They said that was a precautionary measure because shoppers and employees are sheltering in place.

One witness spoke to ABC7 Eyewitness News as she sheltered in place in the storage area of a store in the mall.

A witness describes the Monday night shooting at Orland Square Mall in southwest suburban Orland Park.



The witness said she was in line at the Pink store with her little sister at the time of the shooting. While she didn't hear anything, people around her started screaming to get down. She said she covered her little sister and then employees helped escort them to a storage area in the back of the store.

The witness said they have been hiding the storage room for about half an hour. She said the Pink store was down the hallway from the H&M and not too close to the site of the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. Check back on abc7chicago.com for updates.
