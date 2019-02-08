Orland Park mall shooting suspect Jakharr Williams charged with murder

The suspected gunman in the Orland Park mall shooting is facing new charges, including first degree murder, police announced Friday.

The suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of a teenager at Orland Square Mall last month is facing additional charges, authorities announced Friday.

Jakharr Williams, 20, was indicted Friday on eight new charges, including first degree murder, according to Orland Park police. Williams was previously charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Williams is being held without bond and is due back in the Bridgeview Courthouse Feb. 20.

RELATED: Orland Park mall shooting suspected arrested in Matteson

Williams is suspected of fatally shooting 18-year-old Javon Britten near the food court inside the Orland Square Mall on Jan. 21.

Police said Williams knew Britten from Rich Central High School where Britten was a student.

Britten's family said Williams approached Britten at the mall and said something about not liking him before allegedly pulling a gun and firing inside the mall in front of other shoppers.

Williams, police said, was able to run from the mall before police arrived.

Williams was taken into custody without incident in Matteson two days after the shooting. He was on parole for robbery at the time of his arrest, police said.
