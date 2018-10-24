Orland Park, Oak Forest carjacking suspect sought by police

Suburban police are hoping a photo will help lead to a suspect wanted in two carjackings.Police say an armed man carjacked a vehicle in Orland Park on October 18.They say he was speeding westbound on 159th Street into Oak Forest, where he crashed and struck a construction worker.Investigators then say he stole a second vehicle and struck a police officer who was chasing him.Anyone with information should call police in Orland Park or Oak Forest.