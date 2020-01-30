Arts & Entertainment

Oscars 2020: Cast your vote!

Who do you think will win big on Oscar Sunday? Vote for your favorite movies and actors for the 2020 Oscars!

ABC7 is your home on Oscar Sunday. Catch "On the Red Carpet at the Oscars," February 9 at 1 p.m. on ABC7!


Oscars presenters include 2019 winners Ali, Colman, King and Malek

Full list of 2020 Oscar nominations


Oscars 2020: When, how to watch - date, time for the Academy Awards

Oscar nomination surprises: No Beyoncé, J.Lo, Frozen 2

How this year's best picture nominees fared at the box office

2020 breaks records, sees 62 female nominees

Hollywood reacts to nominations for 'Joker,' 'Marriage Story'

Follow On the Red Carpet on social media:
Facebook.com/OnTheRedCarpet
Twitter.com/OnTheRedCarpet
Instagram.com/OTRC
YouTube.com/OnTheRedCarpet
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscars
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News