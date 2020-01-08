Oscars host 2020: No host for second year in a row, Academy announces

This year’s #Oscars at a glance:



✅ Stars

✅ Performances

✅ Surprises

🚫 Host



See you Feb. 9th! — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 8, 2020

LOS ANGELES -- The Oscars will go host-less for the second year in a row, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday.In a tweet, the Academy promised stars, performances and surprises -- but no host.ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said the Feb. 9 telecast will focus on what worked last year: "huge entertainment value, big musical numbers, big comedy and star power.""We expect that we're going to have a very commercial set of nominations," Burke told a TV critics meeting Tuesday, "and a number of elements have come together that convinced us we'll have a very entertaining show."Last year, when the show also didn't have a single host, producers called on a larger-than-normal group of presenters to fill the time usually occupied by a traditional host. The telecast also went without a host in 1989.