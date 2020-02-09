Oscars

Printable full Oscars ballot: Here's the 2020 nominations list for your pool

Oscar Sunday is here, which means it's time to make your final predictions.

If you're ready to lock in your guesses before the show gets underway, here's our On The Red Carpet Oscars ballot:


Click here to download the ballot as a PDF.

"Parasite" made history and "Joker" edged out "The Irishman," "1917" and "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" in this year's Oscar nominations.

Todd Phillips' R-rated superhero smash "Joker" topped all films with 11 nominations to the 92nd Academy Awards, while Martin Scorsese's elegiac crime epic "The Irishman," Quentin Tarantino's 1960s Los Angeles fairy tale "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" and Sam Mendes' continuous World War I tale "1917" all trailed close behind with 10 nods apiece.

SEE ALSO: Full list of 2020 Oscar nominees

Those four were among the nine films nominated for best picture by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. The others were: Greta Gerwig's Louisa May Alcott adaptation of "Little Women," Noah Baumbach's divorce drama "Marriage Story," Taika Waititi's Nazi Germany romp "Jojo Rabbit," James Mangold's racing drama "Ford v Ferrari" and Bong Joon Ho's class satire "Parasite" - the first Korean film to be nominated.

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET 3:30 CT 1:30 PT on this ABC station.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityoscarsacademy awardsmovieshollywoodmovie news
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Streaming films eligible for Oscars, but for 1 year only
This Houston family are jewelers to the biggest stars!
Academy Museum announces first Oscar-winning collaborators
Looking back at Kobe Bryant's Oscars win for 'Dear Basketball'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News